A significant security lapse has emerged in Lagos as all police escorts assigned to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, and those guarding the Assembly complex have been abruptly withdrawn.

The sudden removal of security personnel has left both the Speaker and the legislative building without protection, raising serious concerns about their safety.

Police Withdraw Escorts Assigned To Lagos Speaker, Meranda

Mr. Victor Ganzallo, the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Information, confirmed the withdrawal and expressed alarm over the situation. "As we speak, all security has been withdrawn from the Speaker, and she is now on her own," Ganzallo stated, highlighting the Speaker's immediate vulnerability. He warned that this security lapse leaves her "vulnerable and open to attack," and called for immediate action to rectify the situation. The reason behind this unexpected withdrawal remains shrouded in mystery. Neither the Lagos State Police Command nor the state government has issued an official statement explaining the abrupt decision. This lack of clarity has only intensified public concern regarding the security of high-ranking government officials and the Lagos State House of Assembly itself. The incident has sparked widespread anxiety, prompting questions about the potential risks faced by government officials and the overall security protocols in place at the legislative building. The absence of security raises the possibility of potential security threats and has left many wondering why such a drastic measure was taken without any apparent explanation.

