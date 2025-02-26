Ganduje Opens Up On How Much Debt He Inherited After Emerging APC Chairman
- APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) inherited N8.9 billion in financial liabilities
- Ganduje stated that APC’s National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Kareem Kana (SAN), is working to ease the financial strain, while also urging the National Executive Committee (NEC) to intervene
- The NEC meeting, where Ganduje made the revelation, was attended by President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, Senate President Akpabio, Speaker Abbas, governors, and other senior party leaders
APC National Chairman Speaks on Financial LiabilitiesAbdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) inherited a debt burden of N8.9 billion.
Ganduje made the revelation in Abuja while speaking at the ongoing National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC.
Ganduje: How APC acquired over N8.9 billion debt
According to Ganduje, the party’s financial obligations stemmed from legal battles and election-related cases at various levels, Vanguard reported.
“The current NWC inherited debts and legal liabilities to the total tune of N8,987,874,663, arising from various legal engagements,” he stated.
He explained that a significant portion of the debt was incurred due to legal disputes surrounding pre-election matters, legislative, governorship, and presidential election appeals.
Ganduje speaks on efforts to address the debt burden
Despite the enormous financial strain, Ganduje noted that efforts were being made to mitigate the situation.
“We are working closely with the National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Kareem Kana (SAN), to reduce the debt burden,” he revealed.
While acknowledging the challenges posed by the inherited liabilities, the APC Chairman urged the NEC to support efforts in addressing the issue, Daily Trust reported.
“We still passionately appeal to the National Executive Committee to intervene accordingly,” he pleaded.
Key Party Leaders in AttendanceThe NEC meeting was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, state governors, NWC members, and other prominent party chieftains.
El-Rufai missing at APC NEC meeting
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the All Progressives Congress (APC) convenes its highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the party has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu is planning to remove the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.
Speaking on the matter, APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, dismissed the speculations, emphasizing that the meeting is a routine gathering rather than an elective one.
He further outlined the agenda, which includes discussions on the party’s 2025 projects, financial reports in line with electoral regulations, an update on the upcoming re-registration exercise, and insights into the newly established Progressive Institute—an APC think tank focused on ideological and intellectual development.
