El-Rufai Fires Direct Shot at Tinubu, Mentions Who Actually Rejected His Ministerial Nomination
Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has claimed that he was not rejected by the National Assembly when President Bola Tinubu nominated him as a minister.
The former governor in an interview on Arise TV, claimed that he was rather rejected by President Tinubu, who earlier nominated him and then changed his mind.
Legit.ng recall that the Senate rejected the confirmation of the former governor as a ministerial nominee over a security report from the Department of State Service (DSS).
While speaking on AriseTV on Monday, February 24, El-Rufai claimed that President Tinubu "changed his mind on the nomination." and that he was not rejected by the national assembly.
El-Rufai explained that he was a governor of Kaduna state for eight years and that he had his
