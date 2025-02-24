Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has claimed that he was not rejected by the National Assembly when President Bola Tinubu nominated him as a minister.

The former governor in an interview on Arise TV, claimed that he was rather rejected by President Tinubu, who earlier nominated him and then changed his mind.

Nasir El-Rufai has accused President Bola Tinubu of rejecting his nomination as a minister Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recall that the Senate rejected the confirmation of the former governor as a ministerial nominee over a security report from the Department of State Service (DSS).

While speaking on AriseTV on Monday, February 24, El-Rufai claimed that President Tinubu "changed his mind on the nomination." and that he was not rejected by the national assembly.

El-Rufai explained that he was a governor of Kaduna state for eight years and that he had his

Source: Legit.ng