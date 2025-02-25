Nuhu Ribadu has said he has not discussed the 2031 presidential ambition with anyone and that his focus is on his current job while dismissing the claim of former governor Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai, the ex-Kaduna governor, alleged that Ribadu and Governor Uba Sani are out to tarnish his image because of the NSA's presidential ambition, adding that they were once his friends

However, Ribadu maintained that he had been enduring attacks from El-Rufai out of respect for their past relationship and that he would not start joining issues with him now, but maintained that there is a need to clarify the alleged presidential ambition

FCT, Abuja - Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), has opened up on the alleged interest in contesting for president in the 2023 presidential election, saying he has not had the discussion with anyone and that his current focus is on his job

The pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), clarified on this social media page on Monday, February 24, after the immediate former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, raised the allegation.

El-Rufai accused Ribadu, NSA

El-Rufai accused the NSA and the governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani, of tarnishing his image because Ribadu was working ahead of his presidential ambition in 2031 and was ready to remove any strong northerners on the road before that time.

The former governor said Ribadu and Governor Sani were his friends before, but they are no longer his friends. To El-Rufai, friends are supposed to be there for you when you need them, but the Kaduna state governor and the NSA are not there when he needs them most.

Ribadu responded to El-Rufai's allegation

Responding to the allegation, Ribadu said he would not join a debate with the former governor, even if it meant that his silence would mean consenting to the claims El-Rufai made, saying he was too preoccupied with his current assignment as the NSA.

He stressed that he had been attacked on several occasions but he had kept mute because of the respect he had for their "past association" and their families and he would not start attacking the former governor today.

However, the NSA explained that there was a need for him to clarify the claim that he was nursing presidential ambition, stating that he had never discussed such a move with anyone and that his primary focus was on his current assignment.

His statement reads in part:

"I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of President Tinubu's administration.

"I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to let me face my onerous national assignment, as I do not bother myself with his affairs."

El-Rufai ruled out joining PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has ruled out any plan to join the leading opposition in Nigeria, PDP.

El-Rufai noted that the PDP has become worse and that his decision not to join the umbrella party was made a long time ago.

However, the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state did not rule out the option of dumping the APC should the ruling party fail to return to its founding principles.

