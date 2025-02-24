Breaking: El-Rufai Speaks on Supporting Tinubu in 2027
Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has expressed indifference about the administration of President Bola Tinubu retaining his government in the 2027 election in government.
He said he does not know yet whether he will support Tinubu in 2027. According to him, he will consult widely before making such a decision.
He said he also consulted the APC stakeholders in Kaduna and former President Buhari before backing Tinubu in 2023. He said Kaduna APC decided to support Tinubu because he had the best chance of winning the general election while Buhari simply told them to vote their conscience.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng