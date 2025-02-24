Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has expressed indifference about the administration of President Bola Tinubu retaining his government in the 2027 election in government.

He said he does not know yet whether he will support Tinubu in 2027. According to him, he will consult widely before making such a decision.

Nasir El-Rufai has said he did not know if he would be supporting Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He said he also consulted the APC stakeholders in Kaduna and former President Buhari before backing Tinubu in 2023. He said Kaduna APC decided to support Tinubu because he had the best chance of winning the general election while Buhari simply told them to vote their conscience.

Source: Legit.ng