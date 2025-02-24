Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, has said he will never joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the leading opposition is totally collapsed.

El-Rufai made this known in an exclusive interview on AriseTV on Monday, February 24. He said he had decided long ago that he could not join the PDP. According to him, PDP has become the worst. However, he does not rule out leaving the APC.

He said he will look for another political platform to join if the APC refuses to return to it's founding principles and progressive values.

Source: Legit.ng