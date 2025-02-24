BREAKING: El-Rufai Says He Will Never Join PDP, Gives Reason
Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, has said he will never joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that the leading opposition is totally collapsed.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
El-Rufai made this known in an exclusive interview on AriseTV on Monday, February 24. He said he had decided long ago that he could not join the PDP. According to him, PDP has become the worst. However, he does not rule out leaving the APC.
He said he will look for another political platform to join if the APC refuses to return to it's founding principles and progressive values.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng