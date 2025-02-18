President Bola Tinubu has described the death of PANDEF Leader Cheif Edwin Clark as a deep loss

In a statement by a presidential aide, Tinubu extended his condolences to the Edwin Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta and the state government

Chief Edwin Clark reportedly died at the age of 97 on Monday night, February 17, 2025, the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family confirmed in a terse statement and shared further details

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, former federal commissioner of information and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Tinubu mourns Edwin Clark

Tinubu’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Tuesday, February 18.

Tinubu said:

“He led an illustrious life marked by dedicated service, at different times, to the nation and his community as a councillor, state and federal cabinet member.

“He was also a passionate advocate for resource control, economic and environmental justice in the Niger Delta.”

Edwin Clark: Tinubu hails his legacy

Reflecting on the life of the late statesman, President Tinubu said Chief Clark was a towering figure whose influence was felt across Nigeria's political firmament for nearly six decades.

The President who described Chief Clark as a courageous leader, maintained that he stood for what he believed in and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.

Tinubu prayed for divine comfort for Chief Clark’s family, friends, and all those affected by this significant loss.

"On behalf of the federal government, the President extends his condolences to the Edwin Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta, and the government of Delta State.

''History will remember him as a man who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism.

''I know many generations will remain proud of how his efforts contributed to national prosperity and stability,'' the President said.

Legit.ng reported that Chief Clark, reportedly died at the age of 97, on Monday night, February 17, 2025.

This was contained in a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark for the family.

Chief Clark, 97, was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

