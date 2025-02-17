A foreigner has thrown her weight behind the recently expelled female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious

UNIZIK's decision to expel Precious has been met with mixed feelings, with some sections of social media condemning it as a severe punishment

A UK-based Nigerian lady had offered to help Precious get an abroad scholarship and her quest has received a huge boost

A white woman has offered her support to Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, the recently expelled UNIZIK student.

This development was disclosed on Facebook by a UK-based Nigerian lady, Mkpouto Pius, who had offered to assist the expelled student get a scholarship to study abroad.

According to Mkpouto, her offer of scholarship abroad assistance and her recent conversation with the expelled student were shared on LinkedIn and this caught the attention of a white woman she did not name.

She found the white woman's offer of support for Precious exciting. Her post on Facebook read:

"In the past 24hr I’ve been trending on every major social media platform in Nigeria. Someone even took it to LinkedIn! 😂

"I’ve not even done “I’m happy to share” on LinkedIn for a while.

"Not opened Instagram in over 5 months.

"But the astronomical number of LinkedIn connection invitations I have received in the last few hours.

"The number of new Instagram followers.

"Na una use una hand carry am go LinkedIn oh. No be me. Ehnhen. For the record.

"But one Oyibo woman messaged me on LinkedIn about supporting the girl, that makes me excited.

"Anyways, away from the social media noise.

"It’s day one of my research fellowship. Let’s see what the day holds."

Update on UNIZIK student's saga stirs reactions

Idoko Perpetua Uzoma said:

"Why am I so happy as if I'm the recipient of the scholarship. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼"

Temitope Olatimehin said:

"Gorgeous. Weldone for standing by the young lady. Weldone 👏."

Fuseina Awudu said:

"Wow...things I like to hear😊."

Precious Nne Udechukwu said:

"This is a great news and you're looking beautiful this morning as always ❤️😍❤️😍."

US-based doctor begs UNIZIK for expelled student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based doctor had made an open appeal to UNIZIK concerning the expelled female student.

The doctor faulted the UNIZIK lecturer involved in the incident for his poor handling of the situation and highlighted possible alternative actions he should have taken.

He urged UNIZIK to reconsider the expulsion of the female student, which he tagged a hasty conclusion without due diligence and proper consideration. He highlighted four lessons from the viral incident.

