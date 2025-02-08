The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has made a stunning revelation about the support is has received from his brother so far

Adeleke noted that his brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke, who funded his governorship election, has never demanded a single kobo since he assumed office

In an interview, the governor also discussed the issue about having a "godfather" and his administration’s infrastructural projects and regional security

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, has shared how his brother, funded his election and never demanded any "kobo" in return.

He revealed that his campaign activities were funded by his brother, Deji Adeleke.

Buttressing his point, Governor Adeleke said his brother has never demanded any money or contract from him two years after he got into office.

The governor made this revelation while maintaining he does not have a godfather.

In an interview with The Punch published on Saturday, February 8, Governor Adeleke affirmed that he does not have a godfather demanding returns, which could prompt him to divert state funds to repay political debts.

He said:

"When a godfather funds your election or lends you money for campaigns, they expect contracts or financial rewards in return. You become obligated to them, and in trying to please them, governance suffers. After two years in office, there would be little or nothing to show.

"I am grateful for my family’s unwavering support, especially my brother, Dr Deji Adeleke, who funded my election. He has never demanded a single kobo from me, nor has he asked for any contracts. Instead, he constantly reminds me of my promise to deliver good governance and ensure the people of Osun enjoy the dividends of democracy. He has even warned me that if I deviate from this path, he will personally hold a press conference to denounce me.

"I am fortunate to have a supportive family, and that has played a crucial role in helping me achieve my goals for Osun state."

