Former President Muhammadu Buhari participated in the local government election in Daura, Katsina State, exercising his civic duty at Polling Unit 003, Sarkin Yarn Ward A.

Arriving at the polling station on Saturday morning, Buhari cast his vote at approximately 11:09 am, joined by Adnan Na-Habu Daura, Katsina State's Commissioner for Special Duties.

The ageing former head of state was swarmed by enthralled masses as he stepped out to exercise his public right. Image: FB/Muhammadu Buhari

The presence of the former president at his hometown polling unit attracted considerable attention, with residents and supporters gathering to catch a glimpse of the influential political figure.

Security personnel were strategically deployed to ensure a smooth voting process, maintaining order and safety at the polling site.

