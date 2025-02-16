Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Close aides to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar said the discussion during the Abeokuta meeting was on how the opposition can oust the ruling APC from power in the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng recalls that Atiku was accompanied to Obasanjo's residence by the former governor of Cross River state, Liyel Imoke; and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, a former governor of Sokoto state on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The mission of Atiku and his team was to report back to Obasanjo the extent of the job done on mobilising leaders across the geopolitical zone to push out the APC in 2027.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, aides of both camps said the visitors did most of the talking, while Obasanjo kept a near-studied silence apparently to comprehend, dissect, and digest the message.

Atiku, the leader of the team, gave Obasanjo the full account of their consultations and decisions in the planned coalition.

The Abeokuta meeting was reportedly in furtherance of the recent national conference held in Abuja.

The main stakeholders lambasted the APC administration and canvassed for a united front to confront the ruling party in 2027 to save Nigeria.

Sources close to Atiku and his team said Obasanjo explained that the mission of the team was to give him feedback on the consultations on coalition against the APC.

Obasanjo told one of his close confidants after the meeting that the visit had nothing to do with Atiku’s presidential ambition.

He further stated that the visit was aimed at the collaboration efforts to move Nigeria forward, and not with the “presidential bid of any individual’ so far.

Obasanjo was reportedly categorical that Atiku did not come to discuss his touted ‘ambition’ with him, but to render a detailed report on what they are doing to get a coalition of forces without anyone’s ambition but only how to move Nigeria forward.”

Therefore, he said his job on the occasion was to listen attentively and not necessarily to interject while the team made its submission.”

Atiku: "Why I Visited Ex-President Obasanjo"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku explained that his visit to Obasanjo was merely a courtesy call on the part of his former boss.

Atiku, who was the vice president of Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, said he was not in Abeokuta to discuss politics with the former president.

The former vice president was accompanied by former governors of Cross River and Sokoto, Senator Liyel Imoke and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, and many others.

