According to the Spokesperson of Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the previous administration under Governor Oyetola received over N3 billion naira

The statement said that the Adeleke administration has received only Five Hundred Million Naira (N500M) on the LAUTECH refund since November 2022

The Osun State Government has clarified that Governor Ademola Adeleke did not receive an Eight Billion Naira (N8B) refund from the Oyo State Government as part of the LAUTECH settlement.

According to the Spokesperson of Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the previous administration under Governor Oyetola received Three Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira (N3.5B) and spent nearly Two Billion Naira (N2B) from this fund before leaving office.

In a statement, he said:

“Contrary to the fake news, the Oyetola administration actually got a payment of Three Billion, Five Hundred Million from the Oyo state government as part of the LAUTECH settlement payment before leaving office.

“To put it more directly, the sum of Three Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira (N3,500,000,000) came in during the period of the last dispensation. The credit balance stood at One Billion, Five Hundred and Sixty Two Million, Four Hundred and Forty Thousand, and Four Hundred and Thirty Six Naira (N1,562,440,436.80) as at November 30th, 2022. It therefore means that the sum of N1,937,559,563.20 was expended during the last administration.”

Clarification on LAUTECH refund

He said that as of November 2022, the Adeleke administration had received only Five Hundred Million Naira (N500M) on the LAUTECH refund.

When combined with the N3.5B paid during the Oyetola administration, a total of Four Billion Naira (N4B) has been received from the Oyo State Government by the Osun State Government.

The Osun State Government, under Governor Adeleke, emphasizes its commitment to transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption practices in managing state resources.

