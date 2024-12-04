Nigerian Governor Approves Higher Minimum Wage as NLC Deadline Approaches

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has announced the implementation of the new minimum wage of ₦80,000 for workers in the state

The workers in the state have therefore announced the suspension of the indefinite strike they planned to commence on Wednesday, December 4

The governor also increased the monthly pension of the retirees by ₦32,000 and disclosed when the workers in the state will start getting the payment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called off its planned strike in Akwa Ibom State after Governor Umo Eno signed a new minimum wage agreement with organized labour. NLC Akwa Ibom Chairman Sunny James announced this development in Uyo on Wednesday, December 4.

According to James, the state government has agreed to pay a new minimum wage of ₦80,000 starting from November 1, 2024. Additionally, the monthly pension for retirees has been increased by ₦32,000. The differential arrears for November 2024 salaries will be settled on or before the end of February 2025, while December 2024 salaries will reflect the agreed new wage.

What Akwa Ibom governor did on minimum wage

The agreement is a significant development, as it ensures that retirees benefit from the improved package, aligning with a circular issued on September 27 by the National Salaries, Income, and Wages Commission. The NLC has commended Governor Eno for his swift action, emphasizing that workers are committed to enhancing productivity and service delivery in return.

It's worth noting that the NLC had issued an ultimatum to Governor Eno, demanding that he sign the agreement on the new minimum wage and declare its implementation date by midnight, December 3, 2024. Failure to comply would have resulted in workers embarking on an indefinite strike.

With the signing of the agreement, the indefinite strike planned for December 4, 2024, has been suspended, and workers have been directed to resume duties immediately. This resolution is a welcome development, as it averts a potentially disruptive strike and ensures that workers in Akwa Ibom State receive a fair wage.

