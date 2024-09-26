The cost of petrol in Akwa Ibom has jumped to ₦2,500 following the alleged confiscation of IPMAN's trucks by the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, in the state

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has established a 13-member Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee (PPMC) to address the fuel crisis in the state, where the commodity is being sold at ₦2,500.

The committee, chaired by former lawmaker Godwin Ekpo, aims to tackle fuel scarcity and sharp practices. Members include representatives from various ministries, the Nigeria Labour Congress, and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

According to Premium Times, the fuel crisis began when IPMAN directed members to shut down filling stations over the alleged confiscation of trucks by the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe. This led to a petrol price hike of ₦2,500 per litre and tripled transportation costs.

Labour calls for strike in Akwa Ibom

The crisis prompted the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to call for a workers' strike, citing the worsening plight of impoverished workers. However, the governor's swift intervention and meeting with IPMAN members led to the announcement of the PPMC.

The PPMC's inauguration is scheduled for September 27, marking a positive step towards resolving the fuel crisis. The committee's establishment demonstrates Governor Eno's commitment to addressing IPMAN's concerns and ensuring stability in the petroleum sector.

Recently, the consistent removal of the fuel subsidy has led to an increase in the price of petrol across the country, but the commodity's price is more than double in Akwa Ibom following the crisis between the marketers and the government in the oil-rich state.

