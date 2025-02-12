The house of representatives has passed for a second reading the four tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a long debate on the floor of the house

The four tax reform bills are the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill 2024, the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2024, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill 2024, and the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024

Leading the debate on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the house leader, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, addressed many of the concerns raised about the bills, adding that the issues had been resolved through the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF)

FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, passed the consolidated tax reform bills for a second reading.

As reported by Daily Trust, the bills, which include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, were passed for a second reading after extensive debate.

House leader Professor Julius Ihonvbere, who led the discussion, stressed the need to modernise Nigeria’s tax system, which he described as outdated. The proposed reforms aim to simplify tax processes, reduce multiple taxation, and provide VAT exemptions on essential goods and services.

While most lawmakers supported the bill, some raised concerns over ambiguities in certain clauses. After deliberation, the speaker of the house of representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, put the bill to a voice vote, and it was passed for a second reading.

The bills consolidated by the house include: a bill for an Act to Provide for the Assessment, Collection of, and Accounting for Revenue Accruing to the Federation, Federal, States, and Local Governments; Prescribe the Powers and Functions of Tax Authorities, and for Related Matters (HB.1756); and a bill for an Act to Repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, No.13, 2007.

Others include: a bill for an Act to Establish the Joint Revenue Board, the Tax Appeal Tribunal, and the Office of the Tax Ombud, for the Harmonization, Coordination, and Settlement of Disputes arising from Revenue Administration in Nigeria and for Related Matters (HB.1758) and a bill for an Act to Repeal Certain Acts on Taxation and Consolidate the Legal Frameworks Relating to Taxation and Enact the Nigeria Tax Act to Provide for Taxation of Income, Transactions, and Instruments, and for Related Matters (HB.1759).

