A new BASA between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates was signed by Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

During a high-level meeting with the UAE's Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the deal was inked

The statement claims that the latest development has improved aviation collaboration between the two nations

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, signed an updated Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nigeria on Tuesday, Monday 11th.

An agreement that permits two nations to share civil aviation certifications is known as a Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA). Photo Credit: FG

Tunde Moshood, the Minister's Special Adviser on Media and Communications, revealed this in a statement.

On the sidelines of the 2025 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) ceremony in Abu Dhabi, the agreement was signed during a high-level meeting with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE's Minister of Economy.

According to the statement, the most recent development has strengthened the two countries' aviation cooperation.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the statement said.

The most recent development happened less than a year after Emirates Airlines restarted flights following a hiatus owing to difficulties repatriating detained funds and the United Arab Emirates overturned the visa ban on Nigerians.

The signing of the revised BASA, which guarantees reciprocal rights for both nations and promotes greater aviation cooperation, builds on last year's negotiations, the federal government said on Tuesday.

Mr. Keyamo emphasized during the ceremony the significance of improving connectivity between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, with a particular emphasis on growing codeshare partnerships and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

“Let me say this on camera now, the Nigeria Aviation Minister is a man who keeps his word and for us, that’s everything,” Mr Al Marri was quoted to have said, acknowledging Mr Keyamo’s commitment to advancing Nigeria-UAE aviation relations.

According to the statement, the aviation minister advocated for a reassessment of the UAE's visa limitations on Nigerians in addition to the BASA agreement, Premium Times reported.

He emphasized that easing the current limits would boost passenger traffic on specified routes, which would be advantageous for the economies of both countries.

“In a further boost to bilateral relations, both countries agreed to sign a Technical Cooperation Agreement focusing on capacity building and technical support in key aviation areas, including safety and regulatory, environment, airport facilitation and security,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the collaboration strengthens Nigeria's resolve to advance its aviation industry to international best practices and strengthen relationships with partners around the world.

Mr. Keyamo reiterated Nigeria's willingness to collaborate closely with the UAE in order to successfully execute these agreements, guaranteeing that both countries maximize the operational and economic advantages of this improved collaboration.

According to the statement, the ICAO GISS 2025 was held at the prestigious Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, and was hosted by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates. It brought together more than 35 ministers from 191 countries, 1,500 aviation professionals, and 70 exhibitors.

The UAE's ambitious plan to promote cooperation and innovation in sustainable aviation, the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM), was also showcased during the event.

Emirates Airlines Partners Air Peace

Legit.ng reported that Emirates Airlines has signed an interline deal with Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, to boost connectivity for passengers to and from Nigeria.

The deal expands the UAE flagship carrier’s footprints to 13 new cities in Nigeria with a single-ticket journey and simplified baggage throughput.

Travellers from Dubai to Lagos can access more Nigerian cities, with connections to Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, and Owerri.

