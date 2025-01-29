Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has assured Nigerians that it will not compromise its integrity in the consideration and passage of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The Reps Deputy Spokesman, Hon Philip Agbese, said the House is committed to ensuring that the budget is in the best interest of Nigerians.

House of Reps deputy spokesperson, Hon Philip Agbese, says the House will not approve frivolous demands. Photo credit: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

Agbese said the House has thoroughly reviewed the N49.70tn 2025 Appropriation Bill submitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in December 2024.

He made this known while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, he commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for helping restore the confidence of Nigerians in the budgetary process and other legislative activities.

Agbese further said that the Speaker's choice of standing committee leadership has also been a huge difference.

He said the Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Rep Kabir Bichi has demonstrated exceptional commitment to ensuring that the budget is thoroughly scrutinised.

He noted Bichi has worked tirelessly, often at the expense of his comfort, to ensure that the budget is thoroughly scrutinised and that the interests of Nigerians are protected.

“You are aware that we commenced the defence of the 2025 budget estimates earlier this month and so far, we have done a good job. As we promised, we did our best to ask the relevant questions and where we were not satisfied, we demanded explanations.

He added that:

“As a parliament, we are aware of the difficulties of the times and there is no way we would approve frivolous budgetary demands. We made this clear to the Ministers and Heads of agencies that they must look for innovative ways to generate revenue to enable the government to run effectively.

“We also made it clear that we will not approve frivolous demands as proposed to us. They left with this message, aware that with the 10th Assembly, it is never business as usual anymore,”

Tinubu proposes N47.9trn 2025 budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu-led federal government proposed a N47.9 trillion budget for 2025.

The 2025 budget was proposed at the FEC meeting on Thursday, November 14, which was presided over by President Tinubu.

The budget is expected to shape the economic trajectory of the country as many Nigerians look forward to a relieve.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng