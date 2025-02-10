A Middle Belt advocacy group has commended Senator Simon Lalong for his leadership and legislative contributions

The group praised Lalong’s tenure as Plateau State governor from 2015 to 2023, highlighting his efforts in fostering unity, stability, and equitable governance

Citing his impact on the Senate’s Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Colleges, the MBCG passed a vote of confidence in his representation

Abuja, FCT - A Middle Belt advocacy group has praised Senator Simon Lalong, a former governor of Plateau state, for his leadership and legislative contributions, citing his record both as a state leader and a federal lawmaker.

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), in a statement on Monday, February 10, described Lalong as a “man of few words, but backed with actions.”

Lalong lauded for performance in 10th Senate

The group’s president, Comrade Abel Ikanni, said the senator’s performance in the 10th Senate should serve as an example for other lawmakers from the region.

Lalong, who governed Plateau state from 2015 to 2023, previously chaired the Northern Governors Forum before being elected to the Senate, where he represents Plateau South.

"His contributions to his immediate constituency and diplomatic role across the North Central region are legendary and second to none," Ikanni said.

"Distinguished Senator Simon Lalong's antecedents at the 10th Senate areworthy of emulation by other lawmakers from the region. He has proven that he is a people's man - he breeds leaders and builds legacy.

Lalong fosters peace as Plateau governor - Group

The group said Lalong’s tenure as governor was marked by efforts to foster unity and stability in Plateau State. It also credited him with championing equitable governance as chairman of the Northern Governors Forum.

His influence, the MBCG noted, played a role in his party’s electoral success at both the state and national levels, with many lawmakers securing re-election under his party’s platform.

The statement further highlighted Lalong’s work in the Senate, particularly in the Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Colleges, where the group said his interventions have benefited the sector.

"It is against this backdrop and many more laudable constituency interventions, amongst others, that this group has decided to pass a vote of confidence on his representation," Ikanni said.

"It is not always about criticizing our leaders. It shouldn't be fighting all the time. There are times we come out to acknowledge capacity and quality leadership. This will help to spur him to do more while putting others on their toes to rise up to the expectations of the masses", Ikanni added.

