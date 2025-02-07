NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, dismissed the recent national convention and NWC inauguration as illegal and unauthorized

Ahmed accused expelled party members of staging the convention, alleging external political forces are backing them to weaken the opposition before 2027

Despite a Federal High Court ruling barring them from acting as NNPP leaders, the expelled members allegedly held an unauthorized convention in Lagos

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, has categorically rejected the recent national convention and the purported inauguration of a new National Working Committee (NWC), describing it as illegal and unauthorized.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Ahmed asserted that the NNPP remains under his leadership, with its legally recognized NWC constituted in 2022 and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He emphasized that any group claiming to represent the NNPP outside this structure is acting illegally.

“Against the background of all these, it is clearly against the law, and against common decency, for any group under the guise of any identity different from what I have enumerated above, to refer to itself as NNPP," he said.

NNPP: Expelled members behind disruption

Dr. Ahmed accused expelled members of the party of orchestrating the unauthorized convention, claiming they were being used by external political interests threatened by the opposition’s growing influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Immediately after the 2023 general elections, some members of this party who openly engaged in anti-party activities were subjected to proper disciplinary procedures and were found wanting.

"They were duly sanctioned, but instead of exploring the internal mechanisms put in place by the party to address their grievances, they decided to release themselves as willing tools to outsiders in order to distract the attention of the party," he said.

According to Ahmed, these individuals have engaged in multiple unsuccessful legal battles in various courts across Nigeria, including Abuja, Ekiti, Port Harcourt, Awka, Kano, and Katsina, in a bid to mislead the judiciary and disrupt the party.

Court rulings dismiss claims

The NNPP chairman highlighted a Federal High Court judgment from April 18, 2024, which ruled that the expelled members should stop parading themselves as NNPP leaders.

He noted that despite this ruling, the group continued their activities, culminating in the recent “illegal convention” held in Lagos.

He also revealed that the Abuja court had issued a clear injunction preventing the Lagos meeting from taking place, yet the expelled members went ahead to hold what he described as a “beer parlour meeting in a hotel lobby,” falsely labelling it a national convention.

Ahmed warned that such actions pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s democracy, accusing unnamed political forces of seeking to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The greatest danger to any democracy is the disregard for the rule of law. When a group of pretentious politicians consistently defies and shows contempt for the rule of law, and openly mocks our judicial system and our courts, you begin to wonder what set of unseen hands is behind the veil pushing them,” he remarked.

He claimed that these forces aim to create chaos within opposition parties to ensure a weakened political environment leading up to the next election cycle.

