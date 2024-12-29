Over 3,000 defectors joined the APC in Abia State during an empowerment event organized by Hon. Chris Nkwonta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has received a significant boost following the defection of over 3,000 members from various political parties into its fold.

The high-profile event took place in Akwete, Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area, during an empowerment program organized by Hon. Chris Nkwonta, who represents Ukwa East and Ukwa West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

APC has been gaining traction in the southeast, a region it usually performed poorly in the past.

Kalu welcomes new members to party

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, officially welcomed the new members, underscoring the APC’s expanding influence in the Southeast.

Addressing a lively crowd from Ukwa East and Ukwa West, Kalu expressed confidence in further defections, positioning the APC as a dominant political force in the region.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu described the defections as an endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to the Southeast.

Central to this commitment is the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), a project designed to address long-standing infrastructure deficiencies in the region.

Kalu remarked:

“The President has shown genuine commitment to Ndigbo through equity and fairness. By signing the SEDC bill into law, he has taken a major step toward rebuilding the damage caused by the civil war and ensuring sustainable development in the Southeast”

The Deputy Speaker urged the defectors to remain loyal to the APC, emphasizing the party’s focus on improving welfare and fostering community development.

“For taking this decision to join APC, it shall be well with you. The party is here to empower you so that you can empower others,” he added.

Kalu conferred prestigious title

The event also featured a cultural highlight as Kalu was conferred with the chieftaincy title “Enyioha of Ukwa Kingdom,” signifying his status as a leader of the people.

In his acceptance speech, he reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Ukwa East, Ukwa West, and the broader Southeast region benefit from the dividends of democracy under the APC-led administration.

Prominent among the new entrants to the APC was Hon. Emeka Stanley, a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly and a former member of the House of Representatives. His presence underscored the growing appeal of the APC among political heavyweights in the region.

Former LP governorship aspirant dumps party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Imansuangbon, a former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Edo state resigned from the party.

Imansuangbon, known as the “Rice man” for his annual philanthropic rice distribution, criticised LP leadership for abandoning its core values.

The educationist and philanthropist called for a political movement based on integrity, stating that his decision was necessary to distance himself from the party’s confusion.

