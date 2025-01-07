A meeting was reportedly called by Shehu Gabam, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in attendance

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha and Segun Showunmi were also at the meeting, which the latter described as "strategic"

Legit.ng gathered that the prominent politicians met to review the opposition's democratic engagement in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Segun Showunmi, convener of the “National Opposition Movement” on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, revealed that some top politicians met.

According to Showunmi, the meeting was at the instance of Shehu Gabam, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Hamza Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major and ex-presidential aspirant who served as chief security officer (CSO) to former head of state General Sani Abacha, was at the meeting. Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, was also present.

Showunmi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon, January 7, 2025:

"You must set forth at dawn!

"A strategic meeting called by HE Shehu Gabam Chairman of SDP with HE @elrufai El-Rufai, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, Otunba Segun Showunmi. The Alternative to meet and greet and review the state of opposition democratic engagement in Nigeria."

It is not immediately clear where the meeting was held, but it comes two months after Showunmi unveiled an opposition movement 'to rescue Nigeria’s democracy'.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja at the time, Showunmi, a former spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation, said he has watched with “agony” the alleged disappearance of ideological differences within the political parties. Showunmi lamented that the country’s elections at different levels appear to be about money.

In the same vein, the meeting made public on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, comes amid rumours of alleged plans by El-Rufai to exit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). El-Rufai had debunked claims suggesting he has joined the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and threatened to take legal action against the ‘culprits’ of the fake news.

Meeting ahead of 2027: Nigerians share thoughts

Reacting to the fraternisation between El-Rufai, Showunmi, and others, some Nigerians shared their thoughts on X.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Victor Abisoye wrote:

"I just pray Mallam El-Rufai won't go and take the Atiku option. I really trust he knows politics more than mixing with Al-Mustapha & his likes. Good luck on making the right choice Mallam @elrufai."

@BrightAlaribe commented:

"Only your few can't stand APC in any election. If AA and PO are not in your alignment, you guys will be obviously working for PBAT."

@minny1121 wrote:

"If these other politicians haven't learnt a lesson in how divisive politics are played using random individuals who masquerade as good Samaritans, then the wikes and Bwala and Reno's of this world have taught them nothing. @elrufai must have to be wary of some people."

2027: Top PDP govs may defect to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that governors who are members of the PDP may defect to the ruling APC.

A source revealed that discussions are ongoing.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, is alleged to be involved in the wooing of the governors as part of moves to enlarge the coast of his party.

