Amedu Agaba, an APC councillorship aspirant, and four others have lost their lives in a renewed crisis between herdsmen and locals in Benue state

The unfortunate attack reportedly occurred on Wednesday in Okpomaju village, Otukpo LGA, leaving several persons injured and about 10 people missing

Local authorities, including the deputy governor of the state, have intervened in the matter, and security forces have been deployed to prevent further violence

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Benue state, Makurdi - Amedu Agaba, an All Progressive Congress (APC), councillorship aspirant in the last local government polls, and four others have been reportedly killed in Benue state.

They were reportedly killed on Wednesday night, February 5, during the escalating crisis between armed herdsmen and the locals of Okpomaju village in Okete Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state.

Several persons have reportedly sustained injuries, while about 10 others have been declared missing in the community.

What led to the clash between armed herders and locals

Recall that the crisis erupted earlier in the week when suspected armed herders allegedly attacked the locals of Okpomaju who were on a hunting expedition after mistaking them for enemies. Three lives were lost in that incident.

Authorities intervene

It was gathered that Och’Otukpo Odu and Chief John Eimonye had summoned a meeting of the Fulani and Okpomaju community leaders to resolve the crisis.

Despite agreeing to peace, violence erupted again on Wednesday night when armed herders stormed the village, killing residents and destroying houses, food barns and farmlands.

The attack has led to mass displacement of residents who had forcefully fled their homes to seek shelter in neighbouring communities; Odudaje, Amla, Emichi, Otukpo-Icho and Otada.

Meanwhile, a source detailed what happened in the area.

The source said:

“The attack was unprovoked as the hunters were at home at Okpomaju when the armed herders, numbering about 12, stormed the village with sophisticated guns, shooting indiscriminately.

“In the process, they killed one Peter, popularly known as JPG and Moses, while others ran in different directions into the nearby bushes with gunshots.

“Also killed in the attack was a staunch APC member and Councillorship aspirant in the last October local government election, Mr. Amedu Agaba.

“As I speak with you, we are at the graveside, burying one of the victims and also awaiting the other bodies from the mortuary.”

Benue attack: Police, army, deputy governor take action

Reacting, the chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the development.

He disclosed to the press that the police and military had deployed personnel to the community to forestall further escalation of the crisis.

Also, Vanguard reported that the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Samuel Ode, who hailed from Otukpo, led a delegation to the area on Thursday, to assess the situation and prevail on the parties to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, is yet to react to the development.

Read more about herders attack in Benue:

Herders' attack in Benue leaves over 15 dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a renewed wave of violence struck Anyiin in Logo local government area (LGA) of Benue State on Wednesday.

The suspected armed herders launched an attack that has left over 15 people dead, several injured, and numerous others missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng