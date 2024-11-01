A violent attack by suspected armed herders claimed over 15 lives in Anyiin, Benue State, as dozens of assailants stormed the town

The brutal assault left several injured and others missing, drawing renewed attention to escalating violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region

Eyewitnesses described the terror as armed invaders came to the town in a nearly three-hour siege on homes and families in the community

A renewed wave of violence struck Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State on Wednesday, as suspected armed herders launched an attack that has left over 15 people dead, several injured, and numerous others missing.

The incident, which unfolded at approximately 6:32 pm, has once again placed a spotlight on the escalating violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region.

Witnesses report that over 20 armed individuals stormed the town, unleashing terror on residents in an attack that lasted nearly three hours.

Herders' attack claims 15 lives

The assailants targeted homes, leaving a trail of devastation in the community, which is also the home of former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam.

Community leader Joseph Anawah, who shared details of the attack on Thursday, described the harrowing ordeal that befell Anyiin.

He said:

“Fulani militia terrorists yesterday Wednesday, October 30, 2024 unleashed terror on Anyiin town Logo LGA of Benue State in an operation that started about 6:32 pm, leaving over 15 people dead and some with various degrees of injuries while others are missing.”

Among those confirmed dead are Orihundu Ati, a retired Primary School Supervisor, and several young men closely connected to prominent local families, including the son of the Kindred Head of Mbawuave, Zaki Mbatern, and the son of Mr. Uyange Chembe, brother to the late District Head of Ukemberagya, Zaki John Chembe.

The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed that she had yet to receive an official report on the incident as of the time of this report.

However, Col. Alex Igbaya (retd.), the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and External Affairs, confirmed that military personnel have already been deployed to restore order in the affected area.

Herdsmen attack in Nigeria

Herdsmen attacks in Nigeria have been a growing security concern, particularly in the country's Middle Belt and northern regions.

These violent incidents often involve armed groups, frequently associated with nomadic herders, clashing with local farming communities over resources like land and water.

Droughts, desertification, and population growth have intensified competition for these resources, leading to heightened tensions and, in many cases, deadly violence.

The conflict has displaced thousands, strained community relations, and put immense pressure on state and federal authorities to enhance security and address underlying socio-economic and environmental factors.

Suspected herdsmen kill 9 men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that suspected herdsmen reportedly killed no fewer than 12 persons on Sunday night, June 13, in Kushe community and Kuru District of Jos South local government area of Plateau state.

The killing took place at about 9.30pm when the suspected herdsmen stormed the community and shot sporadically.

