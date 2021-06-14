At least 12 persons were killed when suspected herdsmen invaded Kushe community and Kuru District, Jos South LGA

Five other persons were reportedly left with serious injuries during the attack which happened on Sunday night, June 13

The ugly incident left the federal lawmaker representing the area in tears as he urged the people to defend themselves, saying the government has failed

Jos South LGA, Plateau state - Suspected herdsmen reportedly killed no fewer than 12 persons on Sunday night, June 13, in Kushe community and Kuru District of Jos South local government area of Plateau state.

The killing took place at about 9.30pm when the suspected herdsmen stormed the community and shot sporadically, Daily Sun reported.

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, is yet to react to the suspected herdsmen attack which claimed 12 lives in Jos South LGA. Photo credit: Governor Simon Bako Lalong

Legit.ng gathers that the casualties include three women and nine men, with five persons seriously injured.

It was learned that most of the victims were taken unaware as many were returning home while some were in their sleep.

Federal lawmaker laments herdsmen attacks

Dachung Musa Bagos, the lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, reportedly wept when he sighted the corpses of the victims littering the community.

He was quoted to have said:

“We are tired over the continued killings in my constituency without any help, government must rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“I, therefore, urge my people to defend themselves because government has failed in their responsibility of defending the people.”

LGA chairman reacts to herdsmen attack

Also reporting the incident, The Nation cited the chairman of Jos South local government a, Hon Gideon Dandereng, as condemning the unwarranted attack on peace-loving and hardworking citizens.

He also called for calm and appealed to security operatives to go after the perpetrators

Several calls to Plateau Police Command spokesman, ASP. Gabriel Ubah, were unanswered.

Herdsmen attacks: Take action, Buhari tells governors

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a timely message to Nigerian governors who are suffering the scourge of attacks from killer herdsmen in their states.

The president on Thursday, June 10, in his conversation with journalists during an Arise TV interview, noted that he cannot be everywhere to deal with the raging problem of insecurity in all states.

He claimed that governors are more aware of the criminals in their domain than himself, adding that they should not be idle complaining about their challenges.

