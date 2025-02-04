The Kogi government has filed a plea before the court of appeal in Abuja against the removal of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed-Anaje, by a state high court

Muzi Abdullahi, the Kogi attorney-general, who is the second claimant in the appeal, made this known to the press on Tuesday, February 4

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Umar Salisu of Lokoja high court had on Monday, February 3, in his judgment in a case filed by three petitioners ordered the sack of the paramount ruler

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Kogi government under Governor Usman Ododo on Tuesday, February 4, filed an appeal before the Abuja division of the court of appeal against the removal of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Tijani Ahmed-Anaje, by a state high court.

Legit.ng reports that Anaje was appointed to the position by Ododo's mentor, former Governor Yahaya Bello in January 2024.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, February 4, Muzi Abdullahi, the attorney-general of Kogi, the second claimant in the appeal, made this known to journalists in Lokoja, the state capital.

In the reliefs sought, the state government pleaded with the appellate court to allow the appeal and give an order setting aside the decision of the lower court.

They also prayed the court to dismiss the suit of the first to third respondents at the trial court for lacking merit. According to the Kogi state government, the trial judge erred in law.

The ruling administration in Kogi alleged that Monday's verdict was a travesty of justice, adding that Justice Salisu Umar, the presiding judge of high court 6 Lokoja, lacked the jurisdiction when he assumed dominion to hear and determine the suit.

Furthermore, they argued that the verdict of the high court was against the weight of evidence presented at the trial.

