Breaking: Kogi Govt Takes Key Action as Court Sacks Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Details Emerge
- The Kogi government has filed a plea before the court of appeal in Abuja against the removal of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed-Anaje, by a state high court
- Muzi Abdullahi, the Kogi attorney-general, who is the second claimant in the appeal, made this known to the press on Tuesday, February 4
- Legit.ng recalls that Justice Umar Salisu of Lokoja high court had on Monday, February 3, in his judgment in a case filed by three petitioners ordered the sack of the paramount ruler
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience in public affairs and governance.
Lokoja, Kogi state - The Kogi government under Governor Usman Ododo on Tuesday, February 4, filed an appeal before the Abuja division of the court of appeal against the removal of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Tijani Ahmed-Anaje, by a state high court.
Legit.ng reports that Anaje was appointed to the position by Ododo's mentor, former Governor Yahaya Bello in January 2024.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, February 4, Muzi Abdullahi, the attorney-general of Kogi, the second claimant in the appeal, made this known to journalists in Lokoja, the state capital.
In the reliefs sought, the state government pleaded with the appellate court to allow the appeal and give an order setting aside the decision of the lower court.
They also prayed the court to dismiss the suit of the first to third respondents at the trial court for lacking merit. According to the Kogi state government, the trial judge erred in law.
The ruling administration in Kogi alleged that Monday's verdict was a travesty of justice, adding that Justice Salisu Umar, the presiding judge of high court 6 Lokoja, lacked the jurisdiction when he assumed dominion to hear and determine the suit.
Furthermore, they argued that the verdict of the high court was against the weight of evidence presented at the trial.
Read more Kogi state-related news:
- Six people confirmed dead after truck lost control in Kogi
- Kogi government mandates parents’ tax clearance for tertiary institution admission seekers
- Yahaya Bello shows off dance moves at Kogi palace amid EFCC case, video trends
Court orders hearing on Kano Emirate tussle
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal in Abuja ordered a fresh hearing in the Kano Emirate legal dispute between Aminu Ado-Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II.
This decision was made after a three-member panel, led by Justice Mohammed Mustapha, declared the previous judgment delivered by the lower court on July 15, 2024, nullity.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.