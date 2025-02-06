President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the recent tragic fire incident that engulfed an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara state, resulting in the loss of several young lives

Legit.ng gathered that no fewer than 17 pupils were killed in the fire that also injured many others

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, his special adviser on information and strategy, President Tinubu extended "heartfelt condolences" to the parents, guardians, and families of the victims

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara state - President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Zamfara government and owners of an Almajiri school in Kaura-Namoda local government area (LGA) of the state over the death of 17 children in a fire incident.

Legit.ng reports that such accidents have become common in Africa’s largest oil producer, killing hundreds of people in the country in recent years.

Tinubu has sent condolences to families who lost loved ones in a recent fire outbreak that stretched into an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Almajiri refers to a system of Islamic education practised in northern Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, February 5, signed by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, President Tinubu prayed for the quick recovery of the 17 injured people receiving medical attention.

The Nigerian leader enjoined all public and private schools to prioritise children's safety and security at all times and directed regulatory authorities in the education sector to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty would grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed and comfort to their loved ones.

Legit.ng reports that the fire incident in Zamfara occurred on Tuesday night, February 4, and it raged for about three hours before it was brought under control.

Yazid Abubakar, the police spokesperson in Zamfara, confirmed the incident. He informed the press that 17 students were also left badly injured from the inferno.

Abubakar said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and that police investigation is ongoing.

Abdulrasaq Kaura, a resident of the area, said the fire was ignited by some sticks locally called kara.

The deceased students have been buried.

Tinubu reacts as 30 killed in Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu extended "profound condolences" to the government and the people of Jigawa state over the flooding that led to the loss of at least 30 lives and displacement of many citizens.

The Nigerian leader commiserated with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 LGAs and many households.

President Tinubu stated that recurring environmental disasters underscore the urgency of sustaining measures to address climate change and its perils "and remove man-made elements to the challenge".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng