A tragic road accident occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday near the Zone 8 Roundabout along the Hassan Katsina Road in Lokoja, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and injuries to 60 others.

The accident involved an articulated truck traveling from Bauchi to Enugu State that lost control, causing the devastating crash.

Agency Statement

The remains of the deceased were deposited at the Federal University Teaching Hospital mortuary.

The State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Samuel Oyedeji said:

“An articulated truck travelling from Bauchi to Enugu State lost control, resulting in the devastating crash.

“The remains of the six deceased were deposited at the Federal University Teaching Hospital mortuary.”

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the chaotic scenes as first responders worked tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the accident.

"It was a horrific sight. People were trapped and it took hours to clear the scene," the resident said.

State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Oyedeji, urged drivers to exercise caution, especially when operating heavy-duty vehicles.

He also called on the government to intensify efforts in addressing road infrastructure challenges and enforcing traffic regulations.

"As investigations continue into the cause of the accident, Nigerians are once again reminded of the shared responsibility to ensure safer roads for all," Oyedeji added.

Road accidents in Nigeria

Road accidents are a significant concern in Nigeria, often resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries.

Factors contributing to these accidents include speed violations, bad road conditions, reckless driving, and vehicle malfunctions.

Efforts by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to improve road safety include public awareness campaigns, enhanced enforcement of traffic regulations, and the introduction of motorized patrols.

Lokoja Nigeria

Lokoja is the capital city of Kogi State in Nigeria, located at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers. It has historical significance as a key trade and transportation hub during the colonial era2.

The city is known for its scenic beauty, diverse population, and cultural festivals that celebrate the heritage of its various ethnic groups.

