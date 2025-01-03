Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Okene, Kogi state - The immediate past Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, showed some dancing steps at the palace of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Majesty Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Tajani Anaje, in Okene.

Bello was captured in a trending video with Governor Usman Ododo, who flanked the traditional ruler in a joyous celebration.

Bello is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

The former governor and his successor were seen dancing to a song chorused by a group of men.

As reported by TheCable, in a video shared via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @thecableng, they sang in the Ebira dialect.

“God, we thank you for what you have done for us,”

Legit.ng recalls that Bello regained his freedom after meeting his bail conditions.

Bello was released from the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja on Friday evening, December 20, 2024.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, FCT Command, Adamu Duza, confirmed Bello's release from prison.

Nigerians react as Yahaya Bello showcases dancing steps

Nigerians have taken to some media to react to Bello showing off dance moves with Governor Ododo at Ohinoi palace

@habbel8701

“My thief is better than yours”

@Siberia_blaze

Celebrating corruption

@UncleRa63590726

A lot of Nigerians deserve to suffer! This man called yahaya belloo should be ostracized in a sane society!

@Guided_Khalifah

I only pity small thieves in Nigeria. If you wanna steal, make it big and unimaginable. The bigger your theft, the more respect you attract. When they see you and hear the amount of money you stole, you command fear and respect instantly. Again, I pity small thieves.

Dino Melaye 'sings new song' as Court remands Bello

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the FCT High Court ordered the remand of Bello in Kuje Correctional Centre over alleged N110 billion fraud.

Senator Dino Melaye expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, claiming he had predicted Bello’s imprisonment six years ago.

The N110 billion money laundering case could set a significant precedent, with legal analysts closely watching the proceedings scheduled for January and February 2025.

