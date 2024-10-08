The PDP has again maintained that its candidate Asue Ighodalo is the winner of the Edo state governorship election which was held on September 21, 2024

The party in a recent move, alleged that INEC officials worked with the APC to frustrate the voters during the election, thereby manipulating the outcome of the poll

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP also accused INEC of doctoring BVAS to conceal rigging

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the reported refusal by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant the party and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, access to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and other materials used in the Edo state governorship election against the order of the court.

PDP tackles INEC, insists Ighodalo won Edo election. Images for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Monday, October 8, PDP’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that INEC’s officials allegedly allowed thugs recruited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to invade its office in Edo state, to cause confusion and frustrate the PDP from accessing these sensitive materials.

Ologunagba noted that the action of the INEC in Edo state therefore validates reports of criminal connivance of some INEC officials with the APC to obstruct the course of justice and suppress evidence of the manipulation and doctoring of election results which was clearly won by the PDP and its candidate.

As reported by Channels TV, he claimed that information available to the PDP indicates that “the heavily compromised INEC officials and the APC are working to alter the data in the BVAS machines, results sheets, ballot papers and other vital information in favour of the defeated APC candidate.”

Part of the statement reads:

"This manipulative and provocative action by INEC and the APC is already causing apprehensions with the possibility of a breakdown of Law and Order as Nigerians are increasingly getting frustrated with the Commission.

"The PDP therefore calls on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to immediately redeem the image of the Commission by ensuring the immediate release of the BVAS machines, the results sheets, ballot papers and other vital materials used for the election for inspection by our Party and candidate in compliance with the Order of the Tribunal."

Read related articles here:

Edo election: Oshiomhole throws jibe at Obaseki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Adams Oshiomhole reacted to the do-or-die affair comment made by Governor Godwin Obaseki before the Edo state governorship election.

Oshiomhole threw a jibe at Governor Obaseki, saying that the Edo state governor's political career is dead.

The former governor of Edo state said Obaseki is politically dead after the people gave their votes to the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng