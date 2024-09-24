Senator Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to the do-or-die affair comment made by Governor Godwin Obaseki before the Edo state governorship election

Oshiomhole threw a jibe at Governor Obaseki, saying that the Edo state governor's political career is dead

The former governor of Edo state said Obaseki is politically dead after the people gave their votes to the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Benin City, Edo state - Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, said Governor Godwin Obaseki is politically dead following the emergence of APC’s Senator Monday Okpebholo as Edo state governor-elect.

Legit.ng recalls that Okpebholo was declared the winner after he garnered 291,267 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 247,374 votes, while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party received 22,761 votes.

Oshiomhole said Edo people decided to vote for Monday Okpebholo Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole/Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Oshiomhole said the outcome of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election represented the will of the Edo people.

The former Edo state governor said Obaseki's do-or-die affair threat did not stop the people from voting for the APC candidate.

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, September 23.

Reacting to Obaseki’s do-or-die affairs, he said the APC subscribed to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s saying that no election is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“You have Obaseki, I watched him on Channels insisting it was do-or-die. And when you asked him, he said, if they did, then they would be dead. Now the people have done it. I guess he is politically dead.

“The people have decided that Monday who was elected last year as a senator, has been elected; and now has been declared the governor-elect.”

“Okpebholo's strategy worked”: Oshiomhole opens up on Edo election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oshiomhole disclosed the strategy used by the Edo state governor-elect, Okpebholo to emerge winner.

Oshiomhole said Okpebholo rejected television interviews but engaged and communicated with the electorates.

The former Edo governor said Okpebholo spoke with the people to show them he was different from the present government in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng