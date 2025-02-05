Cross River Governor Bassey Otu has announced the signing of the Cross River State Local Government Amendment Bill 2025, paving the way for the local government autonomy

The governor disclosed that the bill has increased the number of departments in the 18 local governments in the state from seven to twelve

Governor Otu, while announcing other responsibilities for local governments through the bill, noted that the move was to bring government closer to the people at the grassroots

Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers state signed the local government bill into law on Monday, February 3. According to the governor, the bill is titled: the Cross River State Local Government Amendment Bill 2025".

The governor in a tweet disclosed that the bill is expected to boost the economic development in the state and to increase the service delivery in all the 18 local government areas in the state.

Governor Bassey Otu has announced the signing of local government bills Photo Credit: @officialspbo

Source: Twitter

List of LG functions in Cross River

Otu also announced the increment of the departments in local government from seven to twelve and that the funding for their ministries, departments and agencies has been adjusted to improve service delivery.

Additionally, the office of the vice chairmen has been saddled with the responsibility of humanitarian affairs, peace and conflict resolutions as well as sports activities.

He further maintained that the bill would strengthen the local government administration with appropriate staffing and support and that it would ensure fair representation in the appointments by the executive.

The governor also announced the introduction of Ward Relation Officers, someone who will connect governance with the grassroots communities.

Governor Otu commented on LG bill

Governor Otu described the bill as the people-first reform that would later drive greater participation, accountability and sustainable development in the local communities.

His statement reads in part:

"Increasing local government departments from 7 to 12 for better efficiency. Adjusting funding to MDAs for improved service delivery. Assigning humanitarian affairs, peace & conflict resolution, and sports to Vice Chairmen of Councils."

See the governor's tweet here:

Supreme Court declared autonomy for LGs

The Supreme Court recently granted financial autonomy to the 7774 local governments in Nigeria. This judgment ended the joint accounts operated between the states and the local governments.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court held that it was unconstitutional for state governors to not conduct elections for local government chairmen and councillors. Therefore, the court abolished the appointment of caretaker committees by some governors to manage the affairs of the LGs in their states.

The apex court also empowered the federal government to withhold the allocation of any local government where an election into the offices of the chairman and councillors has not been held.

Presidency shares when LG receive allocation directly

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration disclosed that the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy will commence in January end.

The Supreme Court ruled in July 2024 that the states did not have the constitutional right to have control over the funds of the local government.

Sunday Dare, the spokesperson to Tinubu, said the implementation was delayed to allow some mechanism to be put in place and has now been achieved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng