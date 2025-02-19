Calli Air, a Nigerian airline operated by the Cross River State Government, is set to resume operation with 2 additional aircraft

This move is part of the state government's efforts to revive the airline and ensure travellers enjoy their experience

The governor is very optimistic that when the airline is fully operational, it will be the largest in the country

The Cross River State Government has announced the purchase of two new aircraft as part of its plan to enhance Calli Air, the state airline.

Governor Bassey Otu, who made the disclosure, also revealed that the aircraft would arrive in Nigeria by March.

The governor stated that he plans to revitalise the state airline to provide an alternative transport system and enhance the travel experience for both residents and visitors.

He expressed concerns that travellers were struggling to fly into the state due to frequent flight delays and cancellations.

However, he assured that these challenges would be addressed once Calli Air returned to the skies.

His words

"We have serviced the engines of our existing aircraft and are in the process of acquiring two additional ones by March.

"Our goal is to establish the largest airline in the country and ultimately resolve the challenges on the Calabar route. In the long run, we aspire to expand our operations beyond Nigeria once we commence full operations."

More projects coming to Cross River

Legit.ng reported that the state government revealed plans to build a cargo and passenger airport in Obudu that would take 20-minute flights from Calabar International Airport for easy access to Obudu Ranch Resort instead of travelling abroad for holidays.

Otu added that the state government is constructing a railway transportation network to connect the state, running from Bakassi to Obudu, providing one-stop tourism for tourists and business people.

He revealed that the Obudu cargo and passenger airport was receiving priority attention to provide an alternative to the flying public, adding that the state would soon launch the state transport master policy.

He explained that in implementing the new policy, he tapped into the blueprints developed by his predecessors, Punch reports.

“God has afforded us the opportunity to buy into the experiences of our predecessors; they did not do badly, all that is needed, is fresh breath by injecting modern values to some of these policies that have lost value with time.

“We will put together these policies and recreate them to serve the generation of today,” Mr Otu said.

Ibom Air acquires new aircraft

There are about three airlines operated by state governments in Nigeria.

Ibom Air, operated by Akwa Ibom, is a thriving airline that competes with privately owned airlines in Nigeria.

The state-owned airline acquired an additional Airbus A220-300 as part of its strategic plans to boost its capacity and meet the growing service demand.

Ebonyi state to float new airline

Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi State is also considering establishing a new airline to complement the newly built Chuba Okadigbo International Airport.

The Ebonyi state government says the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport rehabilitation has been completed, and flight operations are expected to begin in August 2024.

