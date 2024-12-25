The Supreme Court delivered some landmark judgments in the year 2024, altering the Nigerian constitution automatically

Reviewing the Supreme Court's judgment in the year 2024, two judgments of the apex court altered Nigeria's constitution

There was another suit before the Supreme Court to challenge the establishment of the EFCC, but the apex court ruled against it

The year 2024 is one of the most event years in the history of the Supreme Court in Nigeria. This is because some apex court judgments shaped Nigeria's fortune in the year.

The Supreme Court is Nigeria's final and apex court. Its decisions can alter the constitution, and its judgments cannot be appealed unless the court decides to review them.

Supreme Court judgment that altered Nigeria's constitution Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Below of some of the Supreme Court judgments that shaped Nigeria in 2024:

LG autonomy

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has made a landmark ruling granting financial autonomy to local governments. In a seven-member panel judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court ordered the federal government to bypass state control and send financial allocations directly to local government bank accounts.

This decision upholds a lawsuit filed by the federal government itself, aiming to strengthen the independence of the country's third tier of government. The court declared the long-standing practice of state governors receiving and holding onto local government funds as illegal and unconstitutional.

The judgment has been hailed by many, including the National Councilors Forum of Nigeria, which praised the federal government and the Supreme Court's decision. The forum's president, Yusuf Baba, emphasized that local council heads and councillors will no longer have excuses for neglecting their duties and failing to deliver good governance at the grassroots level.

Supreme Court on National Lottery Act

In November 2024, the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a landmark judgment, declaring that gaming and lottery activities fall under the concurrent legislative list and nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 enacted by the National Assembly.

In a unanimous decision, the court held that the state governments have the sole authority to legislate on matters related to gaming and lottery and that the National Assembly lacks the power to regulate or impose taxes on these activities.

The judgment was delivered in a case brought by the Lagos State government, which had sought to assert its authority to regulate and tax gaming activities within its territory.

Supreme Court affirms establishment of EFCC

The Supreme Court dismissed the suit instituted by some state Attorneys General challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act on Friday, November 15.

The suit, initially instituted by the attorneys general of 16 states, sought to abolish the anti-graft agency.

While some states withdrew from the suit, some others asked to be joined as co-plaintiffs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng