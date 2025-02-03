Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has revealed the identity of the man who allegedly attempted to assassinate him in 2006 before he was elected governor of Osun state

The former governor and ex-minister of interior, hosted the man named Sikiru Olaboye and disclosed that he had forgiven him and prayed for others involved

Aregbesola shared photos of the development on his social media page X and Nigerians shared their opinion

The former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, has forgiven Sikiru Olaboye, the man who allegedly attempted to assassinate him during the 2006 Oroki Day celebration in Osun state.

Aregbesola meets, prays for man who attempted his assassination

Aregbesola revealed this in a post accompanied by pictures, shared on his X page on Sunday, February 2.

The former governor said he was told that Olaboye called into a local radio station in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, to seek his forgiveness.

Aregbesola, who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's government as the minister of interior of Nigeria, tweeted:

"Earlier today, I received Sikiru Olaboye, one of the men who attempted to assassinate me during the 2006 Oroki Day Celebration in Osogbo.

"I was informed that he called into a local radio station in Osogbo a few weeks ago to seek my forgiveness."

Speaking further, Aregbesola said he prayed for the man and assured him that they are in good place, "no grudges against him or anyone involved."

According to the ex-minister, it is God who has the ultimate power to forgive all the shortcomings of humans.

The former minister tweeted:

"Today, while praying for him, I assured him that I hold no grudges against him or anyone else involved. I neither harboured resentment nor sought revenge after God spared me from that attack."

"It is God alone who has the power to forgive all our shortcomings. As His servants, I pray that He forgives both his and mine, Aameen!

As reported by The Cable, the Oroki Day celebration is an annual festival where the people of Osogbo gather to connect and engage in discussions aimed at fostering unity within the town.

Aregbesola forgives man who attempted his assassination: Nigerians react

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@abdurahmansk tweeted:

"Alihamdullah for having a good heart Sir.

"For Allah's sake please sir watch your back by relying on Allah. May Allah protect you and everything about you Sir."

@Sambest0706447 tweeted:

"It's well that's a good move ogbeni."

@naheemokunola tweeted:

"Somebody that should be in jail."

@9jastolencars tweeted:

"When Man forgives, the Lord has healed he’s pains."

@DamilareEyitayo tweeted:

"A leader with a pure heart ❤️ I love you so much Sir. God will always vindicate you."

@kenoeze tweeted:

"Well done."

See the photos below as Aregbesola meets man who plotted his assasination;

APC expels ex-governor Aregbesola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aregbesola was expelled from the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

The former minister was accused of forming a faction that allegedly sabotaged the party's outing in the 2022 governorship race.

The APC's State Executive Committee confirmed disciplinary action against Aregbesola and urged him to comply with the expulsion.

