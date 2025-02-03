Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering sports.

London, United Kingdom - The English Premier League (EPL) has become one of the most-watched leagues across the world and Nigeria is not left out of the fad.

Amid the enthusiasm, EPL games are not only followed by the 'common man'.

Nigerian politicians who support EPL clubs

In this report, Legit.ng highlights six prominent Nigerian politicians and the EPL club they support.

Festus Keyamo (Arsenal)

Festus Keyamo is a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who serves as the minister of aviation and aerospace development.

In April 2018, Keyamo was appointed as the director of strategic communications of the 2019 re-election bid of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and later named minister of state for labour and employment.

Keyamo is a fan of Arsenal football club of England.

Atiku (Arsenal)

Atiku Abubakar served as the vice president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. He ran for the office of governor of Adamawa state in 1990 and 1996 unsuccessfully, but won in 1998. Before he was sworn in, he was selected as running mate to former military leader, Olusegun Obasanjo, during the 1999 presidential election and was re-elected in 2003.

Atiku ran unsuccessfully for President of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain often show his excitement online with Arsenal's good runs.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (Arsenal)

Saraki was the president of the Nigerian senate from 2015 to 2019.

He previously served as the governor of Kwara state, from 2003 to 2011.

Saraki is an Arsenal fan and also owns a football club in Nigeria, Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin Football Club.

Fashola (Man United)

Fashola (SAN) served as the minister of works and housing of Nigeria from 2019 to 2023. He was the minister of power, works and housing from 2015 to 2019. He also served two terms as governor of Lagos state from 2007 to 2015.

Fashola is a strong fan of Manchester United and once invited EPL legend, Rio Ferdinand, to Lagos.

Dino Melaye (Arsenal)

Melaye is an ex-federal lawmaker and was a member of the 8th Nigeria national assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district. He is from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

Melaye is a former senator and member of the house of representatives and also a member of the PDP.

In 2015 he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but returned to PDP in the build-up to 2019 elections after months of political struggle with then-Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello. He was chairman of the senate committee on federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja and briefly chairman of the senate committee on aviation. He was the spokesperson of the 2023 presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku.

Melaye contested in the 2023 Kogi state governorship election but came third. He is an Arsenal supporter.

Terver Akase (Man United)

Akase is a media aide to former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom.

A member of the PDP, Akase was a 2023 governorship aspirant. He often make social media posts on football and his beloved Manchester United Football Club.

