The APC in Lagos has denied there was a rift between Seyi Tinubu and speaker Mudashiru Obasa over the 2027 governorship election in the state

Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC spokesperson, said there was no rift between the president's son or any other person with governorship ambition in the party

According to Oladejo, the APC in Lagos currently focuses on governance and the forthcoming local government election in the state

The Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the drama surrounding Seyi Tinubu and speaker Mudashiru Obasa's potential governorship bids in 2027. According to Seye Oladejo, the party's state Publicity Secretary, the 2027 governorship election is not on the APC's agenda. Oladejo attributed the endorsements to opposition parties aiming to stir unnecessary controversy.

Oladejo emphasized that the party has not spoken about the 2027 election, and this is not the time for politicking. He also denied any clash between Seyi Tinubu and Obasa or any other potential aspirants within the party. Instead, Oladejo believes that the opposition is trying to create unnecessary sentiment.

APC accuses PDP over internal crisis

According to him, the Lagos APC's current focus is on its forthcoming congress and local government elections in 2025. Oladejo urged members to prioritize unity and progress. However, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Philip Aivoji, denied any involvement in the alleged endorsements.

Aivoji stated that the APC has already made it clear that the Lagos governorship is not child's play. He also denied any knowledge of Oladejo's allegations against opposition parties and emphasized that anyone behind such actions is on their own.

The drama surrounding Seyi Tinubu's potential governorship bid has sparked intense debate. Many criticize the idea of a Tinubu dynasty in Lagos politics. However, supporters of Seyi Tinubu argue that he has the leadership qualities and experience necessary to govern the state effectively.

How Obasa, Seyi Tinubu set tone for 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, who was recently endorsed by some groups to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has continued to create a buzz in the state.

The tone for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election was set after the State House of Assembly speaker, Musashiru Obasa, refuted the claim of selfish ambition and that he was qualified to govern the state.

A chieftain of the APC, Joe Igbokwe, said it was a plot to distract President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng