Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, is making moves to align with President Bola Tinubu.

Iliyasu Kwankwaso said his namesake is planning to dump the NNPP for the APC, allegedly to facilitate a second term for his mentee, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

Daily Trust said the APC chieftain spoke to journalists in Kano on Thursday, January 30.

He said:

“We are aware of Kwankwaso’s persistent efforts to gain President Tinubu’s attention so that he can return to the APC and pave an easy path for his governor’s second term."

NNPP chairman rubbishes claim on Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, the chairman of the NNPP in Kano state, dismissed suggestions that Rabiu Kwankwaso would return to the APC, stating that such a move would be against the principles that led to the party’s creation.

He said, as quoted by the press:

“How can you ask an experienced civil engineer, a respected leader, to return to the APC? Kwankwaso built the NNPP, without him, the party wouldn’t exist. Anyone claiming NNPP members are defecting is simply lying."

NNPP chieftain sends message to Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Aderibigbe, an NNPP chieftain, identified areas where the leadership of Nigeria under the Bola Tinubu administration can be improved.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe explained how Tinubu's policies might better align with the needs of everyday Nigerians.

Aderibigbe said the policies implemented by the federal government of Nigeria in 2024 "revealed a mixed bag of impacts on the economy and citizens, particularly low—and middle-income earners".

Source: Legit.ng