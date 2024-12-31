Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has warned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to resist pressure to leave Kwankwasiyya movement

The NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections commended Governor Yusuf for standing firm against those against him

Kwankwaso said there are those waiting for Governor Yusuf to make mistakes because eyeing the Kano governorship position themselves

Kano state - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has warned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state against leaving the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Kwankwaso urged Governor Yusuf not to yield to political pressure of distance himself from the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Kwankwaso praised Governor Yusuf’s resilience in resisting internal pressures Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

He stated during a BBC interview while reacting to the actions of certain individuals attempting to undermine Governor Yusuf’s leadership, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The strong man of Kano politics clarified that these suggestions may be part of a covert agenda to destabilize both Yusuf and the movement.

Kwankwaso warned Governor Yusuf that some individuals are possibly eyeing the Kano governorship position themselves.

The former Kano state governor addressed allegations of interference with the current Governor Yusuf’s administration.

Kwankwaso praised Governor Yusuf’s resilience in resisting internal pressures and distractions from those seeking personal gain.

According to Kwankwaso, the success or failure of elected officials like Governor Yusuf reflects not only on them personally but also on the broader Kwankwasiyya Movement.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement said:

“There are those waiting for him to make mistakes, which they would use against us to achieve their personal goals. I commend the governor for standing firm against them,”

Kwankwaso speaks on alleged power-sharing agreement with Atiku, Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso denied having an agreement with co-presidential hopefuls, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP).

Kwankwaso stated that claims of him ruling Nigeria for four years, Atiku ruling for four years, and Obi taking eight years were false.

Speaking in a new interview, the former Kano state governor disclosed that he was unaware of such a plan.

