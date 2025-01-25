President Bola Tinubu has reportedly directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to overhaul the N-Power

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, disclosed the president's directive in a statement shared by a media aide to Tinubu on Saturday, January 25

The minister stressed that the reforms have been designed to empower Nigerians and prepare them for opportunities in the private sector

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to embark on a comprehensive reform of the N-Power to ensure productivity and the overall impact of the scheme.

In a statement shared by Tinubu's special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada, the president directed Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, who then outlined the measures the ministry is taking with the aim of transforming the programme.

How Tinubu plan to reform N-Power

The minister noted that the reform was designed to empower Nigerian youth with market-ready skills, which will link them directly to opportunities in the private sector. He added that the ministry will ensure that the training provided under the N-Power scheme prepares them for sustainable job opportunities.

Yilwatda said that over 100,000 empowerment items have been added to the distribution across the country to ensure adequate support for the initiative.

The minister added that President Tinubu had approved ₦32.7 billion for the project of the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) in 2025 to be implemented.

He maintained that one of the programme's key features was the introduction of cooperative clusters, which offered low-interest rate loans ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦400,000.

Who are the targets of N-Power?

According to him, the initiative was aimed at empowering the vulnerable Nigerians, with youths and women on target. It would enable them to begin or expand their small businesses and improve livelihoods in the long run.

President Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda has reflected commitment to the economic recovery and the people's welfare, the minister noted.

The minister then expressed confidence that 2025 would be a rewarding year for Nigerians, particularly those who have endured the pains of the economic recovery.

This initiative is expected to create a ripple effect on job creation, youth empowerment, and poverty alleviation across the country.

Reps ordered Tinubu to return N-Power, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to order his minister of finance, Wale Edun, to ensure that all accounts of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) are maintained within 74 hours.

The NSIPA oversees several social investment programs, including N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), and the Home-Grown School Feeding Initiative.

The lawmakers maintained that unfreezing these accounts would allow the agency to recommence its programmes smoothly. The House of Representatives also directed that the president should ensure funds are released for NSIPA to pay the outstanding amount owed to 395,731 beneficiaries of N-Power.

