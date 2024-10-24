"Politicized and Polarized": Tinubu Speaks on Threats of Open Grazing, Ranching
- President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the remarkable success of the about-to-be-established livestock ministry
- Tinubu lamented that the discussion on ranching and open grazing has always been politicised and polarised
- The president then revealed that investors are already asking questions, adding that his administration will do everything to make the industry attractive to them
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed optimism about Nigeria's soon-to-be-established Livestock Development Ministry, saying it has the potential to achieve remarkable success and that the people can achieve "grace from grass."
Tinubu made this statement at a two-day Stakeholders' Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms in Nigeria, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, October 24, adding that the discussion on livestock farming has always been polarised and politicised.
The workshop brought together over 350 stakeholders in the livestock industry to discuss reforms and growth strategies. President Tinubu emphasized the importance of transforming the livestock industry from its current subsistence model to a thriving commercial industry similar to those in other developing countries.
Livestock industry: Foreign investors showing interest
According to the President, foreign investors are already expressing interest in the sector. He assured stakeholders that his administration would do everything possible to attract these investments and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
President Tinubu highlighted the significance of the livestock sector, stating that it is crucial for Nigeria's development. He pledged to provide the necessary support for the sector to succeed, saying, "We are going to give it all it needs to bring value to our country."
His speech reads in part:
"We must confront the livestock sector's complexities to reach this vision. The debate between ranching and open grazing has often been politicised and polarised. We must transcend these divisions and work collaboratively toward practical solutions."
See the full statement here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844