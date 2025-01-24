President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the intervention of the Finish government, with the arrest and detention of Biafra separatist leader Simon Ekpa, saying the government will not tolerate actions that could lead to divisiveness

The president was speaking when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Sanna Selin, at the State House in Abuja

Tinubu commended the Finnish authorities for the timely intervention that safeguarded the country’s integrity and mitigated an action that threatened peaceful co-existence

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, January 24, welcomed the intervention of the Finnish government with the arrest and detention of Simon Ekpa.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Tinubu said the government will not tolerate actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

President Tinubu spoke when he received the Letters of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin, at the State House, Abuja, Daily Trust noted.

Sending commendation to Finland, Tinubu said:

“I must thank you for your record on safeguarding human rights in our country with the trial of Simon Ekpa. Nigeria is indivisible. We have been through turbulent times, and we don’t want to promote terrorism.

“I am a child born into activism, but not divisiveness. We need cohesion and cooperation to bring about development. Our watchword is stability and cohesion to move the country forward.

“The national security adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has informed me. I know what the rule of law means. The rule of law safeguards our democratic credentials, morals and values. We must respect the rule of law."

'Simon Ekpa hindering bilateral relations'

Meanwhile, Selin, the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, lamented that Ekpa has been hindering bilateral relations.

Selin said:

“Simon Ekpa has been hindering bilateral relations. The cooperation between our two countries is going very well now, and the national security adviser has been providing all the evidence.

“I salute you for all the ongoing reforms in the country. They are not easy. Even though it is painful, it is the only way Nigeria can progress. It is essential for the country.

“Finland has been involved in peace mediation as well. We also have opportunities for Nigeria in energy. We can work and make it a realisable dream."

