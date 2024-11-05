The University of Lagos (UNILAG) celebrates the ministerial appointments of alumni Dr. Tunji Alausa and Dr. Jumoke Oduwole

Alausa, a renowned Nephrologist, has been appointed as the Minister of Education, while Dr. Oduwole was named the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment

Their appointments is believed to reflect UNILAG’s tradition of producing leaders who drive positive change in Nigeria

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) recently found itself in the spotlight, celebrating the illustrious appointments of two of its distinguished alumni to the Federal Executive Council by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This moment of pride for UNILAG, an institution known for its tradition of excellence, shows the significant impact its graduates continue to have on the nation's development.

University of Lagos celebrates ministerial appointments.

Source: Twitter

Tunji Alausa named Minister of Education

Tunji Alausa, a distinguished alumnus from the College of Medicine (Class of 1993), has been appointed as the Minister of Education.

His journey, marked by relentless dedication and a pursuit of excellence, began within the walls of UNILAG and led him to prominence as a Nephrologist and Hypertension specialist.

His tenure as an Assistant Professor at Rush University Medical School in the United States stands as a testament to the international acclaim UNILAG graduates consistently achieve.

Jumoke Oduwole appointed Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Jumoke Oduwole, MFR, has been appointed as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

A graduate of the 1998 Law class, Oduwole's trajectory is a blend of academic brilliance and steadfast public service.

Her academic pursuits took her from UNILAG to the esteemed halls of Cambridge University and Stanford Law School, where she earned her doctorate in International Trade and Development.

Her career includes pivotal roles such as Special Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Ease of Doing Business and Special Assistant to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, expressed profound pride in the achievements of Alausa and Oduwole, extending heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the entire UNILAG community.

List of new ministers appointed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his 45-member cabinet, naming seven new members, sacking five and swapping 10 others.

The newly-appointed ministers include Nentawe Yilwatda and Jumoke Oduwole. Others are Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, Abdullahi Ata, and Suwaiba Ahmad.

