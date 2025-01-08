The governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi Sule has maintained that Nasir El-Rufai has not abandoned the ruling APC following his ministerial rejection

In a trending interview on Wednesday, Governor Sule said El-Rufai is still a member of the party but APC governors cannot help him in his ordeal with the leadership of the party

Sule spoke a few hours after El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state held a strategic meeting with political bigwigs Major Hamza Al-Mustapha and Segun Showunmi

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Wednesday, January 8, said the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) cannot intervene in the ministerial ordeal of former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Gov Sule speaks on El-Rufai's ministerial rejection, defection to PDP

Sule, who is a member of the PGF, the governors’ forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC), revealed this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

According to Governor Sule, El-Rufai has not left the ruling party despite his rejection as a ministerial nominee by the National Assembly in August 2023.

“El-Rufai has not left our party; he is still in our party,” Sule said.

Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai was one of the northern powerbrokers who insisted that the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections be given to a southern candidate in line with the unwritten principle of rotation of power between the southern and the northern regions in Nigeria. This was after the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, from the North-West geopolitical zone.

El-Rufai, who was Kaduna governor between May 2015 and May 2023, was vocal in his choice of ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu as the flag bearer of the party in the last general elections.

However, on Wednesday, Governor Sule said:

''El-Rufai has not left our party(APC) he is still part of our party. It is still very early, I have seen a lot of people come up with all kinds of comments and threats, but I think it is very early.''

''Since he left office, I have not spoken to El-Rufai, I don't know what he is doing, I do not know where he is, I don't know anything about his movement.''

El-Rufai silent after visiting ex-Chief of Staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai visited the Kaduna State Correctional Facility on January 2 to see his former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu.

El-Rufai, accompanied by three former commissioners, spent about 28 minutes at the facility but declined to comment.

Saidu, who served as El-Rufai’s Chief of Staff, was arrested on January 1 and is facing financial crime allegations

