A coalition of Northern groups on Monday arrived at the International Conference Centre in Abuja to purchase the All Progressives Congress’ presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Sporting fez caps with the inscription ‘run Jonathan run’, members of the coalition said Jonathan is the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although Jonathan isn’t a member of the APC, speculations have intensified in recent weeks that he is set to switch from the Peoples Democratic Party to contest for President in 2023.

Addressing calls for him to contest in April, Jonathan had told a crowd of supporters to “watch out”.

“Yes, you are calling me to come and declare for the 2023 presidency, yes I can’t tell I am declaring; the political process is ongoing, just watch out,” he said at the time.

If elected as President again, Jonathan can only serve for one term of four years, according to the constitution.

He was first elected in 2011 after completing the tenure of his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

President Buhari defeated Jonathan in the 2015 presidential elections.

Source: Legit.ng