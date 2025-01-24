Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, said the party’s ongoing crisis started after FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, lost the party’s ticket to Atiku Abubakar in 2022.

Momodu said the unresolved grievances from the 2022 presidential primaries are responsible for the ongoing crisis rocking the party.

He stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Vanguard reports.

Momodu alleged that the PDP internal rift began after Wike lost the party’s presidential primary to Atiku and was not selected as his running mate.

“The crisis started when the then-Governor Wike lost to Atiku Abubakar in the primary and the bid for the running mate.

“And when I say moved, I’m not talking about physically, but maybe spiritually; he is within the APC today. However, he is yet to find the courage to physically join APC because he knows he would not be able to wield the kind of power he wielded in PDP. Right now, where his friends are holding sway, he is empowering them and encouraging them to keep PDP under the water.”

He also alleged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) interfered in the PDP’s affairs to weaken opposition parties.

“APC is so scared of opposition that right now crises are being orchestrated from party to party, especially the leading opposition parties like PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP. It’s obvious what is going on,”

Legit.ng recalls that some PDP national working committee members declared Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers as the party leader in the state and not Wike.

Prominent among the PDP national working committee are National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba and the PDP national treasurer, Ahmed Mohammed.

The declaration of Fubara as the PDP leader in Rivers state followed the court judgment that sacked wards, local and state PDP executives who are loyal to Wike.

PDP crisis: Governor Bala blasts Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed lambasted Wike over his recent media chat, where he was accused of denigrating the PDP.

In a statement, Governor Bala maintained that the PDP gave the platform for Wike to rise to stardom in politics but allowed himself to be used against them.

The governor, who also doubled as the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, alleged that Wike thrived on drama and divisiveness despite his status

