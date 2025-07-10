Lagos State University (LASU) law graduates shone like a million stars at the Nigerian Law School held its 2025 Call to Bar Ceremony in Abuja

At least ten law graduates of Nigeria’s most sought-after university bagged first-class degrees at the 2025 Nigerian Law School

LASU graduate of Common and Islamic Law, Lawal Maryam Abiodun, also emerged as the best female student at the Nigerian Law School

Ojo, Lagos state - No fewer than ten graduates of the Lagos State University (LASU) bagged first-class at the 2025 Nigerian Law School Call to Bar Ceremony in Abuja.

The remarkable achievement affirms LASU’s reputation for academic distinction.

LASU produces 10 first-class graduates

The ten LASU legal superstars at the 2025 Call to Bar Ceremony in Abuja are:

Lawal Maryam Abiodun

Makanjuola Mariam Amoke

Ashimi Temitope Mary

Adebowale Ayo Balikis

Adekoya Kanyinsola

Habeeb Oluwadamilola Zainab

Owodina Silifat Mojisola

Okunowo Adesewa Esther

Onyekere Favour-Divine Nzube

Akanegbu Osinachi.

This was disclosed via the institution X handle @LASUOfficial on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

LASU graduate emerges best graduating female student

LASU graduate of Common and Islamic Law, Lawal Maryam Abiodun, was named the Second Overall Best Graduating Student out of a total of 7,134 students admitted to the Nigerian Law School for the session.

Lawal was also recognised as the Best Graduating Female Student of the year, making her a standout figure in the ceremony and a beacon of academic excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, congratulated the awardees for being worthy ambassadors of the university.

Professor Olatunji-Bello urged all LASU Law students to continue to work hard and uphold the university’s legacy of excellence in legal education.

She praised the achievements of the LASU graduates in her official congratulatory message.

“These awards are a testament to the strength of LASU’s academic training and the dedication of our students and faculty. I wholeheartedly congratulate all our legal stars and also commend the Dean and our hardworking Law lecturers for their relentless commitment to building excellent scholars and legal professionals.”

9 LASU graduates make first-class at Nigerian Law School

Recall that nine graduates of the Faculty of Law of Lagos State University (LASU) made first-class honours in the 2024 Nigeria Law School final examination.

LASU VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said she is so proud of the outstanding students' achievements.

The remarkable academic feat is the highest in a single academic year in the history of the LASU Faculty of Law.

LASU emerges as Nigeria’s most sought-after university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASU has officially become Nigeria’s top university of choice, according to 2024 application data unveiled by JAMB.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) followed as second and third, respectively, marking a shift in longstanding applicant trends.

UNILORIN, once the preferred destination for students due to its stable academic calendar, has been overtaken by LASU’s rising appeal.

