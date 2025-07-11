The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, said President Bola Tinubu has made some remarkable achievements since assuming office

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s achievements in the aviation sector and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning over the last two years.

Agbese said Tinubu’s achievements are too glaring and result-driven for the opposition to downplay or ignore.

Tinubu’s achievements in two years

The federal lawmaker said both sectors – aviation and economy - have recorded major strides under the current administration

He credited the achievements to the clear vision of President Tinubu and the pragmatic leadership of the ministers in charge.

He stated this while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, July 10, 2025, on the sidelines of the House's Open Week event.

“What we are seeing today in aviation and as well as budget and economic planning, is not by chance. It is the result of purposeful leadership driven by President Tinubu and delivered through competent ministers like Festus Keyamo and Senator Atiku Bagudu.”

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, the aviation sector has been re-energised with visible reforms that are restoring public confidence and attracting international partnerships under Minister Festus Keyamo.

“Airports across the country are undergoing serious upgrades—terminals are being expanded, facilities modernised, and long-abandoned projects completed. In Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt, the difference is clear.”

The lawmaker also highlighted the ongoing concessioning of airport terminals, the revival of safety regulations, and improved relations with international airlines.

He said they are attracting foreign direct investments and positioning Nigeria as a hub in West Africa.

According to Agbese, Keyamo’s most applauded feat may have been the unlocking of over $831 million in trapped revenue owed to foreign airlines.

On the economic front, Agbese said the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, under Senator Atiku Bagudu, has equally redefined Nigeria’s approach to fiscal discipline and strategic growth.

Agbese said Bagudu’s tenure so far has witnessed unprecedented milestones in restoring fiscal discipline, fostering inclusive development, and championing transparency in the budgeting process.

“Senator Bagudu has brought competence, clarity, and accountability into economic governance. His achievements in the last two years are too glaring to be ignored, even by critics. The budgeting process has never been this efficient and responsive to national priorities.”

