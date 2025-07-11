A Nigerian lady overseas has compared the loudness of churches back in Nigeria when compared to their foreign counterparts

She stood in front of a Deeper Life church as she shared what she noticed about the sound coming from it

Deeper Christian Life Ministry, popularly called Deeper Life Bible Church, is an international Pentecostal Christian denomination founded by Nigeria's Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi

A lady based overseas has shared what she noticed after standing in front of a Deeper Life Bible Church abroad.

She visited an area occupied by different churches, noting that if it were back in Nigeria, outsiders would be greeted with loud noises from their speakers.

In a TikTok video, she compared the serenity of churches abroad, which is in sharp contrast to their counterparts in Nigeria, in terms of noise pollution.

"But here, there is nothing like that (noise). Can you even hear this sound?" she said while pointing to the Deeper Life Bible Church behind her.

She noted that even if preaching is going on inside the church, outsiders won't hear a thing.

"Even if they are preaching, nobody will hear any noise from outside," she said.

The reason why churches abroad are not noisy is to avoid disturbing people outside or other churches around.

She also touched on how Muslims conduct their services in Nigeria as she emphasised the contrast obtainable in foreign worship centres.

"Live and let live...we can worship our God without being a nuisance to others. Ire oooo," she wrote.

Reacting to her video, some people attributed the serenity of churches abroad to soundproofing, which refers to the techniques and materials used to reduce noise transmission so that it isn't heard outside or is restricted to a particular space.

Lady's video about churches stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

st Peterson said:

"It's not about soundproof doors, it's a policy here."

Akinbade Atinuke 💕 said:

"If they don't do that there does that make them superior."

ijomadarlinton said:

"They use what is called "sound PROOF" which automatically controls all the sound not to come outside."

@preshbeau said:

"My dear sister we get to grow up oo we're still backwards."

OfficialJenny said:

"Mama we are chasing different demons. The demons in Nigeria are very stubborn. Human no dey hear word how much more demons."

