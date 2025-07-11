Chelsea vs PSG is slated for Sunday, July 13, as the world awaits the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup champions

A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the encounter as both European powerhouses slug it out at the MetLife Stadium

French club PSG are regarded as the tournament favourites, but they will have to defeat the impressive London club

The revamped FIFA Club World Cup is nearing its end, with a thrilling final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain set for Sunday.

The much-anticipated encounter will cap off the month-long, 32-team tournament hosted by the United States of America.

Both teams are on the verge of claiming major silverware and the title of world champions.

This clash of European giants is expected to be intense, even though one team appear to have the edge.

Having conceded just one goal so far in the tournament, PSG are clear favourites to win the prestigious title at the MetLife Stadium, per Bleacher.

The French side produced 4–0 wins over both Madrid clubs and Inter Miami CF, plus 2–0 victories against Seattle Sounders and Bayern Munich.

Despite a single loss to South American side Botafogo in the group stage, Luis Enrique’s squad has been incredible.

Supercomputer tips PSG to beat Chelsea

Many believe PSG are the most lethal team in world football, and a supercomputer has predicted the French giants to hold a 64.42% chance of lifting the trophy against Chelsea.

Chelsea, led by Enzo Maresca, have impressed at the tournament but face their toughest challenge yet on Sunday, July 13.

Their path to the final had been favourable as they faced just one European opponent, Benfica per SI.

The Blues, though they shone in consecutive victories over Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Fluminense.

With individual talent and squad depth, Chelsea can trouble PSG, but must overcome any mental disadvantage to win. Chelsea’s 35.58% chance of victory highlights some inconsistencies but, above all, reflects the exceptional form of this PSG side.

Cat predicts Club World Cup winner

Meanwhile, a mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the encounter, leaving football fans amazed.

Dubbed "Oracle Whiskers" by fans, the feline has become the talk of the football world with its predictions.

It began weeks ago when a video surfaced on X, showing the cat choosing between bowls of food labelled with team names.

Its approach is straightforward: two bowls, each representing a team, are set in front of the cat, and it taps the one signalling the winner.

The uncanny accuracy of its predictions defies reason, leaving fans and analysts surprised.

