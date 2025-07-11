A video capturing the individuals who applied after Peller called for a cameraman has surfaced online

The streamer had invited graduates and Master's degree holders to apply for the position of his cameraman, detailing the payment he was willing to offer

Fans quickly reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on the applicants who showed up for the interview, with many expressing their opinions

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, seems serious about hiring a graduate or Master's degree holder as his cameraman, judging by a video that recently surfaced online.

A few days ago, he made a video and called on graduates and Master's degree holders to apply for the position, offering N500k per month. He also requested that applicants bring their CVs and certificates.

Peller's applicants turns up as video emerge. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The video shows Peller interacting with a group of about ten applicants, both male and female, who came for the interview.

After greeting each applicant, Peller asked them their names and engaged in friendly banter before moving on to the next person. At one point, he humorously inquired whether one applicant's Master's certificate was inside the envelope he was holding.

Peller makes applicants laugh

The video also showed the streamer playfully interacting with the applicants, asking them not to record videos when one of them attempted to do so.

His lighthearted approach to the interview seemed to ease the tension, with him joking and chatting with the candidates.

Fans react to the video of Peller and applicants. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Peller's video with applicants

The video quickly sparked reactions online, with many fans slamming the applicants. Some criticized those who showed up, particularly after skit maker who marked his birthday weeks ago made a video calling for people to apply.

However, a few fans defended the applicants, pointing out that the N500k monthly salary was too tempting not to seize in today’s economy.

Others took a more cynical view, commenting on the irony of an illiterate employer seeking Master's degree holders for the role, while a few wished the applicants well and hoped they would succeed in their interview.

See the Instagram video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the skit maker with applicants. Here are comments below:

@iamhelenking commented:

"Wetin pride get to do with livelihood. 500k for T.Pain economy, and you wan form."

@raymondmarcel29 reacted:

"Illiterate wan employ person wey go university with certificate, life no just balance for Nigeria. Goodluck to the winners."

@bbcgirlforlife stated:

"I actually find it entertaining, he is trying to make them very comfortable and laugh as well."

@iheabatala1 wrote:

"After Cho Cho Cho online them don go apply."

@billy_d_bag_ commented:

"I come find work you dey use me do content, must be ment."

@chibuzor_wisdom2 said:

"Chaii well, I really thank God for my life."

Peller reacts as Jarvis kisses him

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian streamer, Peller had gushed over a kiss he shared with his lover Jarvis.

While he was having an interview, he noted that people should stop saying that Jarvis does not love him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng